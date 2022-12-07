Border row escalates: Maharashtra govt suspends bus service to Karnataka after police raise security alert

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Border row: Maharashtra govt suspends bus service to Karnataka after police raise security alert

Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: Amid a brewing border row between the two states, Maharashtra state road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has suspended its bus services to Karnataka on Wednesday. According to reports, the decision was taken in wake of an alert from the police.

The decades-old border dispute over Belagavi (earlier Belgaum) between Maharashtra and Karnataka is in news again due to recent statements from both sides.

The State Transport Department confirmed that the decision was made following a security advisory from the police department that buses could be targeted and attacked in Karnataka during the agitations amid ongoing tension between the two states.

"A call to resume services will be taken after a clearance from police about the safety and security of the passengers and the buses," ANI reported citing sources.

Maharashtra buses attacked in Belagavi; Shiv Sena retaliate

Earlier on Tuesday, December 6, at least six trucks from Maharashtra were allegedly attacked by Kannada Rakshana Vedike in the Belagavi district. According to reports, Vedike pelted stones at the buses during the violence which occurred near Hirebagewadi.

The incident saw a retaliation by the Shiv Sena workers who allegedly defaced four Karnataka state transport buses near Pune.

Fadnavis to talk to Amit Shah over the issue

Earlier on Tuesday, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he would speak with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the ongoing dispute. Addressing a press conference, Fadnavis said that he had spoken to Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai over the incidents that took place on Tuesday.

"I myself spoke to the Chief Minister of Karnataka. We ensure Sharad Pawar saheb has no need to go to Karnataka. I will talk to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about this Karnataka dispute, and he will look into this matter soon," said Fadnavis.

BJP blames Nehru for the long-pending dispute

Meanwhile, Sudhir Mungantiwar, BJP leader and Maharashtra minister, blamed Jawaharlal Nehru for the long-pending dispute.

“The dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka is actually the gift of late prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru," he said without elaborating.

The case is now before the Supreme Court and any resolution passed by village panchayats would not affect the court's verdict, he told reporters.

“If resolutions are to be taken so seriously, then what about the villages in Karnataka which have passed resolutions seeking to join Maharashtra,” he asked.

It should be mentioned here that the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka goes back to the implementation of the State Reorganization Act, of 1956. The then Maharashtra government had demanded the readjustment of its border with Karnataka.

(With inputs from ANI)

