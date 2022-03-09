BJP MLAs shout 'Modi Modi' during Mamata's speech in Assembly, hear 'Jai Bangla' in return

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses TMCs meeting

Some BJP lawmakers on Wednesday shouted "Modi Modi" during West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's speech in the state legislative assembly. In turn, Banerjee retorted with the slogan "Jai Bangla" and advised the BJP members to chant "Jai Sia Ram" instead of "Jai Sree Ram". Mamata was replying to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s address to the House. An irritated Banerjee claimed that the saffron party was keen on disrupting peace in the state while the TMC has been fighting for peace.

The moment Banerjee started delivering her speech, the saffron party MLAs shouted slogans such as “Modi, Modi”, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Jai Sree Ram” and they continued with the sloganeering for the entire 40 minutes of the Trinamool Congress supremo's address.

Referring to the ruckus created at the assembly by the BJP legislators during the address of the governor on Monday, Banerjee said, “The BJP members tried to disrupt the proceedings but their plot did not succeed, thanks to the governor."

High drama was witnessed on the first day of West Bengal assembly's budget session on Monday as Dhankhar was forced to cut short his inaugural speech as BJP MLAs staged a noisy protest in the House over alleged violence in recently concluded civic elections in the state and TMC's woman MLAs pleaded with him to deliver his speech.

Banerjee said, "They (BJP MLAs) are resorting to hooliganism in the Assembly even after losing the elections (assembly and recently held municipal polls). They are shameless.” The TMC won 105 seats out of the 109 in the recent civic polls, she said.

Referring to the suspension of her party's Rajya Sabha MPs Dola Sen and Santa Chhetri, she said, "They suspended our MPs from the Rajya Sabha.

Even a single vote matters there.

(With PTI Inputs)

