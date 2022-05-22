Watch: 1,000 live bombs, recovered from West Bengal's East Medinipur, neutralised by disposal squad

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bombs in huge quantities were defused in West Bengal.

At least 1,000 live bombs were neutralised by the disposal squad which were found in the Hogla forest area of Bakcha in Purba Medinipur in West Bengal.

Bombs in huge quantities were recovered on Saturday, West Bengal police informed.

The security teams are further searching the region.

The development came a day after over 20 crude bombs were found in Bengal's Murshidabad district. More to follow.

