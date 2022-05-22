Sunday, May 22, 2022
     
  • Quad Summit will provide opportunity to review progress of grouping's initiatives: PM Modi
Watch: 1,000 live bombs, recovered from West Bengal's East Medinipur, neutralised by disposal squad

Live bombs in huge quantities were recovered from West Bengal's East Midnapore after a search operation. The bombs were later defused by the disposal squad.

Shashwat Bhandari Written by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Updated on: May 22, 2022 15:08 IST
Bombs in huge quantities were defused in West Bengal.
Image Source : ANI

Bombs in huge quantities were defused in West Bengal.

Highlights

  • Around 1000 live bombs were recovered from Bengal's East Midinipur
  • The bombs were recovered on Saturday in the Hogla forest area of East Midnipur
  • All the bombs were later neutralised by the disposal squad

At least 1,000 live bombs were neutralised by the disposal squad which were found in the Hogla forest area of Bakcha in Purba Medinipur in West Bengal.

Bombs in huge quantities were recovered on Saturday, West Bengal police informed. 

The security teams are further searching the region.

The development came a day after over 20 crude bombs were found in Bengal's Murshidabad district. More to follow.

