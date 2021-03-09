Jammu and Kashmir: Al-Badre chief Ganie Khwaja killed in Baramulla encounter

Image Source : ANI Al-Badre chief Ganie Khwaja killed in Baramulla encounter

Al-Badre chief Ganie Khwaja was gunned down by security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday.

"Sopore police killed Al-Badre Chief Ganie Khwaja in an encounter just now. A big success," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said Tuesday evening.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Sherpora in Tujjar area of Baramulla district following information about presence of militants there. A police official said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire on the security forces.

Arms and ammunition was recovered from the scene, the official said, adding searches were still in progress.

READ MORE: Govt pension to designated terrorists: India exposes Pakistan at UNHRC

Latest India News