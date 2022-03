Follow us on Image Source : PTI Miscreants vandalise the gate of the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

A total of 8 people have been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with a protest and vandalism outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, around 200 workers of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) gathered outside Kejriwal’s residence on Link Road near IP College to protest against his remarks on the recently released movie The Kashmir Files.

According to police, Kejriwal was not present at home at the time of the incident.

Latest India News