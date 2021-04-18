Delhi CM Kejriwal addresses press conference on COVID-19 situation

Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Kejriwal addresses press conference

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed a press conference on the present COVID-19 situation in Delhi. Speaking on the situation, the chief minister reiterated that the national capital is reeling with a shortage of oxygen at hospitals. Arvind Kejriwal said the Commonwealth Games Village and some schools are being turned into facilities for COVID-19 patients as the national capital struggles to cope with an exponential rise in cases.

Amid escalating coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday had said the pandemic situation in the city has become "very serious and worrisome", with oxygen stock, and Remdesivir and Tocilizumab drugs for patients in short supply.

Delhi facing shortage of medical oxygen: Sisodia

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said Delhi has been facing a shortage of medical oxygen and the city government has requested the Centre to immediately increase its supply to the national capital.

"The quota of oxygen allocated to Delhi is turning out to be very less due to the increased consumption which is much more than the average," Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister for COVID-19 management in Delhi, tweeted.

He said several hospitals have informed that their stock of medical oxygen will be over soon.

"The Delhi government has demanded that the Centre increase the city's quota of oxygen immediately," Sisodia said in another tweet in Hindi.

COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Delhi on Saturday recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 24,375 fresh cases, and 167 people died due to the disease in the last 24 hours, while the positivity rate also shot up to 24.56 per cent -- meaning every fourth sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive.

A day ago, 19,486 COVID-19 cases and 141 related deaths were reported in the city.

Meanwhile, more deaths from COVID-19 took place on Friday according to municipal records vis-a-vis the figures reported by the city government, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash claimed on Saturday.

According to the official data shared by the health department, 141 fatalities were reported on April 16.

The North Delhi mayor, however, claimed that the "death count from COVID-19 was 193 on Friday".

"According to cremations and burials performed of COVID-19 victims, the number of fatalities stands at 193," he claimed.

In civic areas across Delhi, 300 platforms have been reserved for COVID victims, he said.

Latest India News