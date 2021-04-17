Scaling up beds capacity but shortage of oxygen, Remdesivir: Kejriwal on Delhi Covid situation

Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a presser on the Covid situation in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday addressed a presser on the Covid situation in the national capital saying that cases continue to rise and no one knows when the peak of the current wave of coronavirus will come, therefore, we need to be prepared for the worst and remain a step ahead of the pandemic.

Speaking about the availability of the beds in the hospitals, Kejriwal said during the previous peak in November, the central government arranged around 4,100 beds but this time when the cases are much higher, they have given them only 1,800 beds. The chief minister acknowledged that the Centre has always helped the Delhi government during pandemic times and urged to increase the number of beds in Centre-run hospitals.

Kejriwal said he has asked Union Health Minister Dr Hash Vardhan to reserve at least 50 per cent of beds for Covid patients in premier institutes like AIIMS, others.

The Chief Minister also apprised about the availability of medical oxygen supply and Remdisivir drug adding the government is having a shortage of both.

Kejriwal assured strict action against those who are found in unethical practices or black marketing of Remdesivir.

Addressing the issue of what some labs are taking 3-4 days for sending results of corona tests, Kejriwal said many labs in the city are taking tests more than their capacity, causing a delay in sending reports. He warned and assured action against such labs that are not promising test results in 24 hours.

Arvind Kejriwal also said strict action will be taken against hospitals that are faking information on the availability of beds.

"We will keep a close eye on the situation for some days. If the situation deteriorates, we will take whatever step is needed to save your lives," Kejriwal added.

