'I miss Manish...': On his birthday, Arvind Kejriwal remembers Delhi's ex-deputy CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who on Wednesday is celebrating his 55th birthday, remembered his friend and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. The former deputy chief minister is in jail on money laundering charges.

"Today is my birthday. Many people are sending their wishes. Thank you so much! But I miss Manish. He is in jail in a false case. Lets all take a pledge today - that we will do everything within our means to provide best quality education to every child born in India. That will lay the foundation for a strong India. That will help in realising our dream of making India no 1. That will also make Manish happy," Kejriwal tweeted.

