Anil Parab to reappear before ED in money laundering case

Anil Parab was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) again on Wednesday for questioning in connection with an alleged money laundering case. The Shiv Sena leader had appeared before the ED on Tuesday, where his interrogations lasted for nearly 11 hours.

Speaking to media persons after being quizzed by ED for 11 hours, Parab said that he had answered all questions asked by the probe agency.

"I have answered all questions asked by the ED (on June 21). I had answered their questions earlier when I was summoned and will do so later as well," said Parab, after being quizzed by ED for 11 hours in an alleged money laundering case.

On May 26, ED conducted raids at seven locations in Pune and Mumbai linked to the Maharashtra minister after the agency filed a case under the sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The raids were carried out at Parab's official as well as a private residence. In September 2021, Parab appeared before the ED in Mumbai for questioning in connection with the bribery and money laundering case against the former home minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh.

In its charge sheet against Deshmukh's two arrested aides, the ED last year said dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze, in his statement, claimed Parab allegedly received crores of rupees through Nagpur's deputy regional transport officer Bajrang Kharmate as a bribe for transfers of 10 police officers in Mumbai.

The ED earlier questioned Kharmate for seven-and-a-half hours. Kharmate is believed to be a close aide to Parab.

His name surfaced in the case following statements of some witnesses in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act case against Deshmukh.

On April 8 this year, the ED in the Bombay High Court stated that Deshmukh was the "mastermind" behind the money laundering case and that he had misused his official position to amass wealth.

(With inputs from ANI)

