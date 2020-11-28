After Amit Shah's appeal, Amarinder Singh urges farmers to shift protest to designated place

Image Source : ANI Punjab CM Amarinder Singh appeals to farmers to reciprocate on Home Minister Amit Shah's request.

Soon after Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to protesting farmers that the government was ready for talks, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also urged farmers to reciprocate the Union Home Minister's gesture by accepting his appeal to shift to a designated place, thus paving the way for early talks to resolve their issues, Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has informed.

A while ago, Home Minister Amit Shah made an appeal to the protesting farmers saying that the government is ready to hold talks on the matter. In his appeal, Amit Shah said, "I appeal to the protesting farmers that government of India is ready to hold talks. Agriculture Minister has invited them on December 3 for discussion. Government is ready to deliberate on every problem and demand of the farmers."

"At many places, farmers are staying with their tractors & trollies on highways in this cold. I appeal to them that Delhi Police are ready to shift you to big ground, please go there. You will be given police permission to hold programmes there. If farmers' unions want to hold discussion before December 3 then, I want to assure you all that as soon as you shift your protest to designated place, our government will hold talks to address your concerns the very next day," Amit Shah said.

Amit Shah's statement has come even as thousands of farmers continued to rally at the Tikri and Singhu interstate border on Saturday and were adamant on moving to Ramlila Maidan or Jantar Mantar to protest, leaders of more than 30 big farm organisations were busy chalking their strategy for future course of action.

