Allegations against Adani group should be looked into, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Adani row: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday (February 4) asserted that allegations of fraud against companies owned by billionaire Gautam Adani should be looked into.

Kumar made the averment in Kishanganj district, which he visited as part of his state-wide 'Samadhan Yatra', replying to queries from journalists on the political row over the allegations which rocked the proceedings of Parliament.

"Yes, I have heard about it. His (Adani's) business model has been called into question. Now that things have come to light, the matter should be looked into (haan kuchh sune hain, dekh rahe hain, uske kaam ka kuchh khas matlab nahin hai. Ab to aa hi gaya sab kuchh Prakash mein to isko dekhna chahiye)", said the JD(U) supreme leader.

Incidentally, Kumar snapped ties with the BJP less than six months ago and his party has joined the opposition in demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the alleged fraud involving the businessman perceived to be close to the ruling NDA at the Centre.

Parties like the Congress have also alleged that Public Sector Undertakings like the LIC had been "forced" to invest heavily in the Adani group which recently saw an unprecedented crash in its stocks The Adani group has maintained that the damning report of US-based Hindenburg Research was "malicious".

