Ajit Pawar announces expert panel to revive state economy affected severely amid COVID-19 crisis

Maharashtra Deputy chief minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar today announced a committee of 11 experts to suggest effective measures to help revive the state's economy that is severely affected due to COVID-19 outbreak. Taking to twitter, Pawar said the State is fully committed towards reviving its economy and is taking all the necessary measures for rejuvenating the economy.

"A committee of 11 experts has been set up to suggest effective measures to help revive the State's economy that is severely affected by the Corona crisis. The State is fully committed towards reviving its economy & is taking necessary measures," he said.

The committee, comprising of seven senior ministers, including retired bureaucrats J.S. Sahani, Subodh Kumar, Ramanath Jha, Umeshchandra Sarangi, Jayant Kawale and Sudhir Shrivastava.

In addition, Additional Chief Secretary of Planning Department, Principal Secretary - Industries and Finance Departments and Secretary of Agriculture Department will be a part of this committee. Additional Chief Secretary of Finance Department will be the convener of the committee.

The order states that due to the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 many industries have come to a standstill affecting the economy of Mahahrshtra which is affecting various other sectors in the state. Because of the extension in the lockdown, the economic situation on the state will remain the same for the following few months. In order to study the loss and what steps can be taken to ensure a stable economic functioning, this committee has been constituted by the government.

