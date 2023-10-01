Sunday, October 01, 2023
     
Ajay Maken appointed as new Congress treasurer, replaces Pawan Kumar Bansal

Congress appointed senior leader Ajay Maken as the new Treasurer of the party, replacing Pawan Kumar Bansal.

Reported By : Shoaib Raza Edited By : Ashesh Mallick
New Delhi
Updated on: October 01, 2023 20:03 IST
Congress leader Ajay Maken
Image Source : PTI Congress leader Ajay Maken

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal appointed Ajay Maken as the Treasurer of the AICC with immediate effect.

Congress leader Ajay Maken was appointed as the Treasurer of the All India Congress Committee on Sunday (October 1).

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, in a press release, informed about the development.

Maken replaced Pawan Kumar Bansal who was appointed as interim treasurer after the demise of Ahmed Patel.

Venugopal also appreciated the contribution of outgoing treasurer Bansal.

Notably, Maken is considered a close confidant of Rahul Gandhi and was without any post ever since he resigned as Congress general secretary in charge of Rajasthan a few months ago.

