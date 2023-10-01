Ajay Maken appointed as new Congress treasurer, replaces Pawan Kumar Bansal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Ajay Maken

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal appointed Ajay Maken as the Treasurer of the AICC with immediate effect.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, in a press release, informed about the development.

Maken replaced Pawan Kumar Bansal who was appointed as interim treasurer after the demise of Ahmed Patel.

Venugopal also appreciated the contribution of outgoing treasurer Bansal.

Notably, Maken is considered a close confidant of Rahul Gandhi and was without any post ever since he resigned as Congress general secretary in charge of Rajasthan a few months ago.

