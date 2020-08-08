There was fuel... but let us not speculate: Hardeep Singh Puri on Air India Express flight crash

Image Source : PTI Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inspects the crash site of an Air India Express flight, en route from Dubai, after it skidded off the runway while landing, at Karippur in Kozhikode on Friday.

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who visited Air India Express plane crash site in Kerala's Kozhikode, has said that the aircraft had enough fuel to divert the landing somewhere else. Air India Express flight that broke into two after crash landing amid heavy rains on Friday had 190 onboard including the crew. At least 18 people including pilot and the co-pilot have died in the incident.

According to NDTV, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "I myself have asked these questions. I asked my colleague, CMD of Air India Express, how much fuel did he (the pilot) have? I have an answer. There was fuel. The issue is... let us await the findings of investigation."

Puri emphasized that there was no need to speculate on what happened before or during the aircraft crash at Kozhikode airport in Kerala. He said all should wait for the DGCA investigation report.

"The Centre and the state government area working very closely on the crash case. The black box has been recovered. Now, all I wish to say is that let us not speculate as a full and comprehensive probe will take place. Once that is done, we will look into the case."

Puri, holding the civil aviation portfolio since June 2019, said that when he was told about the table-top airport, he immediately called up the DGCA. "I was told that all issues will be looked into. I won't like to speculate on anything as it will be inappropriate. Let the probe take place and we will get all the answers," the Minister added.

As for any "human error" in the crash, Puri said: "Every issue will be looked into. Also, let me tell you that there are table-top airports not just in our country, but all over the world. These airports pose a problem but then landing clearances are given based on the experience of the pilots."

Rs 10 compensation for victim's families

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for the seriously injured, and Rs 50,000 for those who suffered minor injuries in the Friday night crash.

Puri visits Air India Express plane crash site

Puri arrived in Kozhikode on Saturday (today) morning and went around the Kozhikode airport. "In situations like these, there are things that need to be done -- the first one is rescue, then medical attention, recovery of the black box; and then, ordering a DGCA probe," the Minister pointed out.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is probing the cause of the crash of Air India Express flight from Dubai that skidded off and fell 35-feet below into the valley at the end of the table-top runway.

(With inputs from IANS)

