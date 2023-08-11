AAP's Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha till probe committee submits report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha was on Friday suspended till a report of a committee of privileges is furnished.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar had received complaints from four MPs, who accused the AAP MP of proposing their name for constitution of a Select Committee without their consent in violation of rules, to the privileges committee to examine and investigate the matter. According to the rules, neither a member's consent nor signature is required to propose his or her name for a Select Committee.

Chadha had proposed the constitution of a select committee to consider the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and had included the names of the four MPs.

On Thursday, hitting out at the BJP for accusing him of forging signatures of five MPs in a motion related to the Delhi services bill and Raghav Chadha said the party was trying to "suppress" his voice as he had "exposed" its "double standards".

Meanwhile, another AAP MP Sanjay singh has also been suspended till committee of privilege files its report in Rajya Sabha. Announcing the suspension, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "...I find it expedient to refer the matter to the Committee of Privileges...suspension order dated 24th July 2023 may continue beyond the current session till the Council has the benefit of recommendation by the Committee of Privileges."

