AAP leader Raghav Chadha holds presser over accusations of 'forgery'

AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday scrapped all the allegations of "forgery" over a motion moved by him in the Rajya Sabha about a proposed select committee for the Delhi services bill and said his action warrants registration of a criminal case.

Addressing the media, the AAP leader said, "The rule book says that neither signature nor consent is required to name someone in the select committee. I challenge the BJP leaders to show that paper which has someone's signature on it."

The Rajya Sabha chairman had received complaints from MPs Sasmit Patra, S Phangnon Konyak, M Thambidurai and Narhari Amin, who alleged breach of privilege by Chadha "for inter-alia including their names without their consent, in violation of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, in a motion on August 7".

