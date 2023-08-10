AAP leader Raghav Chadha holds presser over accusations of 'forgery'

Thursday, August 10, 2023
     
The Rajya Sabha chairman had received complaints of breach of privilege by the AAP leader "for inter-alia including their names without their consent, in violation of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business.

Nivedita Dash New Delhi Updated on: August 10, 2023 10:18 IST
AAP leader Raghav Chadha
Image Source : PTI AAP leader Raghav Chadha

AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday scrapped all the allegations of "forgery" over a motion moved by him in the Rajya Sabha about a proposed select committee for the Delhi services bill and said his action warrants registration of a criminal case.

Addressing the media, the AAP leader said, "The rule book says that neither signature nor consent is required to name someone in the select committee. I challenge the BJP leaders to show that paper which has someone's signature on it."

The Rajya Sabha chairman had received complaints from MPs Sasmit Patra, S Phangnon Konyak, M Thambidurai and Narhari Amin, who alleged breach of privilege by Chadha "for inter-alia including their names without their consent, in violation of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, in a motion on August 7".

