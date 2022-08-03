Aaj Ki Baat: How Muslim population grew sharply in border districts of UP, Assam adjoining Nepal, Bangladesh

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
-
Exclusive: How Muslim population grew sharply in border districts of UP and Assam adjoining Nepal, Bangladesh
-
Exclusive: Who are funding mosques, madrasas for Muslims in border districts of Rajasthan, Uttarakhand?
-
Exclusive: How Islamic jihadis are committing atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, and on Sikhs in Afghanistan
India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.