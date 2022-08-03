Aaj Ki Baat: How Muslim population grew sharply in border districts of UP, Assam adjoining Nepal, Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 3, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: How Muslim population grew sharply in border districts of UP and Assam adjoining Nepal, Bangladesh

Exclusive: Who are funding mosques, madrasas for Muslims in border districts of Rajasthan, Uttarakhand?

Exclusive: How Islamic jihadis are committing atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, and on Sikhs in Afghanistan

