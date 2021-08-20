Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Special Taliban Force carries out flag march in Kabul

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

Exclusive: Special Taliban Force carries out flag march in Kabul, How Pakistan, Haqqani group trained Taliban

Special Taliban Force carries out flag march in Kabul, How Pakistan, Haqqani group trained Taliban Exclusive: Hundreds of people from Kandahar, Herat, Mazaar-e-Sharif reach Kabul airport, want to leave Afghan soil

Hundreds of people from Kandahar, Herat, Mazaar-e-Sharif reach Kabul airport, want to leave Afghan soil Exclusive: A footballer, a doctor, a youth: Chilling stories of the 3 who fell to death from a USAF plane in Kabul

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News