Friday, April 03, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 9 people arrested for offering prayers at Bhopal mosque during lockdown

9 people arrested for offering prayers at Bhopal mosque during lockdown

The arrested persons were offering prayers at a mosque, in violation of the lockdown rules in place across the country

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Bhopal Updated on: April 03, 2020 22:37 IST
The arrested persons
Image Source : ANI IMAGE

The arrested persons

Nine persons were on Friday arrested by police in Bhopal for violating the lockdown rules in place across the country. The arrested persons were offering prayers at a mosque, which was also in violation of Section 144. The 21-day countrywide was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as part of a massive government effort to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

As of April 3, India recorded a total of 2,547 coronavirus cases, including 62 deaths.

Fight Against Coronavirus

Also read: 411 infected with coronavirus in Tamil Nadu now; 364 attended Tablighi Jamaat gathering

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X