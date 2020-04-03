9 people arrested for offering prayers at Bhopal mosque during lockdown

Nine persons were on Friday arrested by police in Bhopal for violating the lockdown rules in place across the country. The arrested persons were offering prayers at a mosque, which was also in violation of Section 144. The 21-day countrywide was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as part of a massive government effort to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.
As of April 3, India recorded a total of 2,547 coronavirus cases, including 62 deaths.
Fight Against Coronavirus
Also read: 411 infected with coronavirus in Tamil Nadu now; 364 attended Tablighi Jamaat gathering