138 litres of liquor seized from train in Mangaluru, accused missing

138 litres of liquor seized from train in Mangaluru.

Officials of the Excise department and the railway police on Friday confiscated 138.75 litres of liquor being illegally transported in a train in Mangaluru on Friday, sources said.

The liquor bottles were seized from the Dadar-Tirunelveli express train at the Mangaluru railway station, the Excise Department sources said.

The accused, suspected to be the carrier, was missing when the seizure was made during a joint operation by the Excise and the police departments, they said.

A case under the Excise Act has been registered, they said.

