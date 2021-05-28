Friday, May 28, 2021
     
138 litres of liquor seized from train in Mangaluru, accused missing

The liquor bottles were seized from the Dadar-Tirunelveli express train at the Mangaluru railway station, the Excise Dept sources said.

PTI PTI
Mangaluru Published on: May 28, 2021 18:29 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

138 litres of liquor seized from train in Mangaluru.

Officials of the Excise department and the railway police on Friday confiscated 138.75 litres of liquor being illegally transported in a train in Mangaluru on Friday, sources said.

The liquor bottles were seized from the Dadar-Tirunelveli express train at the Mangaluru railway station, the Excise Department sources said.

The accused, suspected to be the carrier, was missing when the seizure was made during a joint operation by the Excise and the police departments, they said.

A case under the Excise Act has been registered, they said.

