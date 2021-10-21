Thursday, October 21, 2021
     
100-Crore vaccination in India: 'Witnessing triumph of Indian science & collective spirit', tweets PM Modi

India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark on Thursday

New Delhi Published on: October 21, 2021 11:05 IST
India scripts history: PM Modi on 100 crore Covid vaccine
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

India scripts history: PM Modi on 100 crore Covid vaccine dose landmark

 

India has scripted history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone. The Prime Minister hailed the vaccination milestone as a triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. 

Modi tweeted, "India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat."

He also visited the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here after the milestone was achieved. The Prime Minister interacted with hospital officials and was accompanied by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. 

PM Modi has frequently lauded health workers for spearheading the vaccination drive. The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone on Thursday.

