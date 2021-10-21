100-Crore vaccination in India: 'Witnessing triumph of Indian science & collective spirit', tweets PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) India scripts history: PM Modi on 100 crore Covid vaccine dose landmark

India has scripted history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone. The Prime Minister hailed the vaccination milestone as a triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians.

Modi tweeted, "India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat."

He also visited the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here after the milestone was achieved. The Prime Minister interacted with hospital officials and was accompanied by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

PM Modi has frequently lauded health workers for spearheading the vaccination drive. The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone on Thursday.

