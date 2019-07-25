TikTok video of Vadodara crime branch officer goes viral | Watch

Vadodara: Another TikTok video of policeman goes viral, DCP says will take action

Another video of a policeman making TikTok video has gone viral.

PSI Arun Mishra posted in crime branch, Vadodara is seen dancing and singing in a TikTok video shot while in uniform.

The DCP crime branch Vadodara has said that appropriate action will be taken against him.

Yet another video of policeman on tiktok goes viral#Indiatv pic.twitter.com/ygQ1BYWASR — Sidhant Mamtany (@SMamtany) July 25, 2019

Recently female cop Arpita Chaudhary got suspended for shooting a TikTok video in a police station in Gujarat.

