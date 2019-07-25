TikTok video of Vadodara crime branch officer goes viral | Watch

Friday, July 26, 2019
     
Another video of a policeman making TikTok video has gone viral. PSI Arun Mishra posted in crime branch, Vadodara is seen dancing and singing in a TikTok video shot while in uniform.

Vadodara Updated on: July 26, 2019 0:06 IST
The DCP crime branch Vadodara has said that appropriate action will be taken against him.

Recently female cop Arpita Chaudhary got suspended for shooting a TikTok video in a police station in Gujarat.

Also Read | Policewoman in Gujrat shoots TikTok video in police station, suspended

 

