Policewoman in Gujrat shoots TikTok video in police station, suspended

TikTok videos have taken over the internet. Be it commoners or celebrities, everyone is loving creating their videos singing, dubbing, dancing or showing their talent. But for a young policewoman, doing the same turned out to be wrong. Arpita Chaudhary from Gujrat was suspended after a posting a video, in which she was dancing on a Bollywood song in a police station.

Lady police constable in Mahesana district of North Gujarat faces disciplinary action after her TikTok video shot in police station goes viral

Arpita Chaudhary, a policewoman of the Lok Raksha Dal, got suspended for posting a TikTok video in which she was dancing in front of a lock-up inside Langhnaj police station in Mehsana district.

Procedure of suspension has been initiated against lady cop Arpita Chaudhary of Landhlaj police station in North Gujarat for not wearing uniform when on duty and despite being a staffer of disciplined department, making dance video with police lock up in background: SP

“Chaudhary has violated the rules,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Manjitha Vanzara said, reported PTI. “She was not in uniform while on duty. Secondly, she shot a video of herself inside the Langhnaj village police station. Police personnel should follow discipline, which she has not done and hence suspended.”As told by the authorities the tik-tok video was made in the police station on July 20 and then was circulated on WhatsApp and other social media handles.

"The procedure of suspension has been initiated against lady cop Arpita Chaudhary of Landhlaj police station in North Gujarat for not wearing uniform when on duty and despite being a staffer of the disciplined department, making dance video with police lock-up in the background," said the SP. Talking about the lady, she was recruited in the LRD in 2016 but was later transferred to Mehsana in 2018, as informed by the Deputy Superintendent