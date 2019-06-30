Sunday, June 30, 2019
     
Rajasthan: Bhupendra Singh new DGP of Rajasthan Police

Jaipur Published on: June 30, 2019 12:32 IST
Dr Bhupendra Singh new DGP of Rajasthan Police
Image Source : @PARASJANGID

Dr Bhupendra Singh new DGP of Rajasthan Police

The Rajasthan government Sunday appointed DG ATS and SOG Dr Bhupendra Singh as the new DGP of Rajasthan Police.

Bhupendra Singh replaces Kapil Garg, who is retiring today.

An IPS officer of the 1986-batch, Singh is a recipient of the President's police medal (2016) and police medal (2002) for distinguished services.

An MBBS degree holder, Singh has held various posts in his police career, that included posts of pro vice chancellor of Sardar University of Police Security and Criminal Justice, Jodhpur, Director of Rajasthan Police Academy, Jaipur.

He has served as SP in Churu, Baran, Sawaimadhopur, CBI New Delhi, DIG ACB, IG Bharatpur, ADG PHQ, DG Jail among others.

He has been serving as DG ATS and SOG since January 3, 2019.

Bhupendra Singh is an M.A in English literature and belongs to Haryana.

