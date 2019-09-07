Doordarshan Live Streaming, Telecast on historic Chandrayaan-2 moon landing

Image Source : CHANDRAYAAN-2 MOON LANDIN Doordarshan's Live Streaming, Telecast on historic Chandrayaan-2 moon landing

Doordarshan has made extensive arrangements to telecast/Live Stream Chandrayaan-2 moon landing. PM Modi along with a select group of students from across the country will witness the event Live from Bengaluru. You can get Doordarshan Live telecast, Doordarshan Live Streaming of Chandrayaan-2 event.

Here is Doordarshan's plan for Chandrayaan-2 moon landing telecast/live streaming:

• This will be a multi-camera state of art production panning across the control centre monitoring the landing and developments further as well as the PM’s seating area, children’s zone etc

• The DD National central team of Programmers, Camerapersons and Engineers has already been deployed on the spot.

• The actual LIVE telecast from the studios of Doordarshan shall commence from 12.30 am on 07/09/2019 and go on till approx. 7 am encompassing all action from descent of Vikram in Moon’s atmosphere to Rover Pragyan coming out and sending pictures of Moon

• The actual LIVE action from ISRO control centre is expected to commence from 1.30 am and the first event is expected to be over by around 2.10 am when the Lander has landed on Moon’s surface and has transmitted the confirmation

• The second phase of LIVE from ISRO is expected to commence at 3.40 am and is expected to go on until 6 am where the Rover Pragyan will be deployed from the Lander and roll out into the Moon’s surface.

• The grandstand programming which will take care of the gaps between LIVE telecasts from ISRO include panel discussions with leading scientists, ex-chiefs of ISRO and experts

• Documentaries on India’s space missions, special programmes / interviews of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, Rakesh Sharma, Kalpana Chawla and Sunita Williams etc are scheduled to be telecast to keep the viewers glued.

• During both the spells of LIVE telecasts from ISRO centre, a scientist commentator from ISRO will deliver expert commentary and appropriate details to viewers and make it more interesting

• Doordarshan has instructed all 24 DD Network Channels to telecast the LIVE and associated programmes of Chandrayaan Mission considering the National importance and pride associated with the event and will also Live stream the whole event on its DD National YouTube Channel

• Doordarshan shall share the Live feed with all private channels as per existing policies and practices adopted for events of National Importance

• Doordarshan has made elaborate arrangements to share the feed with International Broadcasters through Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU)

• The Director General, Doordarshan Ms. Supriya Sahu shall be present in the ISRO Control Centre, Bangalore and supervise the coverage while the Director General of DD News Sh. Mayank Agarwal will coordinate from Delhi and ensure the smooth transmission of the Live telecast.

• All the Social Media handles of Doordarshan are already doing extensive promotion of the historic event.