Goa notifies compensation scheme for lynch mob deaths

Amid instances of lynch mob deaths in several parts of the country, the Goa government on Thursday notified amendments to the Goa Victim Compensation scheme to make provisions for compensation to be paid for victims of such lynch mobs.  

June 27, 2019
Amid instances of lynch mob deaths in several parts of the country, the Goa government on Thursday notified amendments to the Goa Victim Compensation scheme to make provisions for compensation to be paid for victims of such lynch mobs.

According to the amendments which were notified on Thursday, in case a person dies due to lynching or mob violence, his family would be paid Rs 2 lakh as compensation, if the deceased was the sole earning member of the family.

If the deceased was not the sole earning member, the family would get Rs 1 lakh. 

In case of disability of over 80 per cent, Rs 1 lakh would be paid as compensation and for disability in the range of 40 to 80 per cent, the compensation has been finalised by the state government at Rs 50,000.

The Goa Victim Compensation scheme was launched by former Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar in 2012.

