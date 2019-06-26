PM Modi breaks silence on Jharkhand mob attack: Pained, but wrong to call entire state a lynching hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday broke his silence over lynching of a young man by a mob in Jharkhand. He said the incident pained him, but at the same time slammed the Congress for insulting the entire state by calling it a "lynching hub".

Modi, speaking in the Rajya Sabha, was replying to the Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address to Parliament.

"The lynching in Jharkhand has pained me. It has saddened others too. But some people in the Rajya Sabha are calling Jharkhand a hub of lynching. Is this fair? Why are they insulting a state?" Modi said.

ALSO READ | Jharkhand Muslim man lynching: Key accused Pappu Mandal held

"None of us have the right to insult Jharkhand," the Prime Minister added.

Modi said irrespective of whether such a killing takes place in Jharkhand or Kerala or West Bengal, the country should have a common stand. "Only then we will be able to halt the violence and those indulging in violence will be punished."

The remarks came two days after the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, condemned the incident of mob lynching in Jharkhand's Seraikela district.

Azad has said that Jharkhand has turned into a factory of mob lynching.

Tabrez Ansari, 22, died in a hospital, after he was thrashed by a mob at Dhatkidih village on June 20 on suspicion of theft. He was also forced to shout "Jai Shri Ram" slogans.

Ansari's wife has questioned the role of the police in her husband's death, alleging he was not given timely medical treatment.

ALSO READ | Jharkhand mob lynching: 11 arrested, 2 police personnel suspended; SIT formed for further probe