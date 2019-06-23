Bengal: Three sustain bullet injuries in clashes between BJP-TMC workers in Bankura

Image Source : PTI Representational image

Three persons, including a boy, sustained bullet injuries after a clash between workers of the Trinamool Congress and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) broke out at Panchasayar in West Bengal's Bankura district on Saturday.

Trinamool Congress held a rally led by state Minister and party's senior leader Suvendu Adhikari in the area and the clash erupted after the BJP activists allegedly shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans at Trinamool workers when they were returning from the meeting.

BJP's Bankura MP Subhas Sarkar accused police of firing a bullet at the party workers.

"All three injured persons sustained bullet injuries. Police said they had resorted to firing rubber bullet, which is wrong," he said after visiting injured persons in the Bankura Medical College.

WATCH VIDEO: Three sustain bullet injury in clashes between BJP-Trinamool workers

