Sunday, June 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Bengal: Three sustain bullet injuries in clashes between BJP-TMC workers in Bankura

Bengal: Three sustain bullet injuries in clashes between BJP-TMC workers in Bankura

Three persons, including a boy, sustained bullet injuries after a clash between workers of the Trinamool Congress and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) broke out at Panchasayar in West Bengal's Bankura district on Saturday.

IANS IANS
Kolkata Updated on: June 23, 2019 7:43 IST
Representational image
Image Source : PTI

Representational image

Three persons, including a boy, sustained bullet injuries after a clash between workers of the Trinamool Congress and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) broke out at Panchasayar in West Bengal's Bankura district on Saturday.

Trinamool Congress held a rally led by state Minister and party's senior leader Suvendu Adhikari in the area and the clash erupted after the BJP activists allegedly shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans at Trinamool workers when they were returning from the meeting.

Related Stories

BJP's Bankura MP Subhas Sarkar accused police of firing a bullet at the party workers.

"All three injured persons sustained bullet injuries. Police said they had resorted to firing rubber bullet, which is wrong," he said after visiting injured persons in the Bankura Medical College.

ALSO READ: Another Bengal BJP worker thrashed, dies in hospital

WATCH VIDEO: Three sustain bullet injury in clashes between BJP-Trinamool workers

(Except for the headline, IndiaTVnews.com has not edited anything in the story

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryJammu and Kashmir troops fully prepared for security challenges: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat Next StoryFrom next year, Delhi government will pay exam fee charged by CBSE at govt schools  