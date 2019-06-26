Hindus donate land for graveyard to Muslims in Ayodhya

Representative image

Communal harmony is paramount for national unity and if communities come together to settle their disputes, a common bond will bind us together.

A similar example was seen in Ayodhya, where Hindus donated land to the Muslim community to build graveyard. The land is in Belrikhan village in Ayodhya District in Uttar Pradesh.

There were disputes between Hindus and Muslims over the land for years. The land was in a local seer's name. Surya Kumar Jhinkan Maharaj, the seer, and eight other shareholders signed the registered deed for 1.25 bissas of land on June 20. The Hindu-Muslim dispute was thus buried forever.

Other signatories to the land deed are Ram Prakash Bablu, Ram Singar Pandey, Ram Shabad, Jiya Ram, Subhash Chandra, Rita Devi, Vindhyachal and ​Awadhesh Pandey.

"The land belonged to Hindus as per records. It is by the side of a graveyard and some Muslims have buried their dead on the land. There were disputes and tension. But now, we have settled the matter," Jhinkan Maharaj was quoted by IANS. The deed is now in favour of the Qabristan Committee, Gosainganj and it will soon be entered in revenue records," said Vais Ansari, President of theQabristan Committee.

The village falls in Gosaiganj Assembly Constituency.

"The tradition of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood here is not new. This was a small token of love from Hindus to Muslims. I hope this amity will continue," said Khabbu Tiwari, the local BJP MLA who took the initiative for this settlement.

It just takes a dialogue between the stakeholders for any dispute to get amicably settled. Is the solution to Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute in sight?

