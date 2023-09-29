'Did not get house in Mumbai as I was Marathi', claims BJP's Pankaja Munde

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP leader Pankaja Munde

BJP National Secretary Pankaja Munde has raked up the Marathi-Gujarati conflict stating that she had faced problems searching for a house after she left her government residence in Mumbai.

Munde said that she came across a woman on social media who was “not getting a house” in Mumbai, and claimed that while she was searching for a house, she was told the houses are not given to the Marathi people.

Sharing her experience on social media, Pankaja Munde has claimed that after leaving the government house, when she was looking for a house in Mumbai, she also faced similar discrimination. She too could not find a house in many places because she was Marathi.

“I heard from a Marathi woman on social media that she is not getting a house. Seeing that woman crying, I felt very pained because I too had the same experience when I left my government house. Then I searched for a house at many places but I was not given a house. It was said that we do not give houses to Marathi people,” she said in a video post on Instagram.

“People of all languages live in a city like Mumbai. This is the beauty of Mumbai, but it is very sad for someone not to get a house. Why is permission required to give houses to people from other states and castes in any state of the country? My aim is not for any particular person but my hope is that all the society should be united,” the BJP leader added.

The decades-long Marathi-Gujarati dispute has prevailed in Maharashtra. Last time, it was raked up by then Governor BS Koshyari who had said that Maharashtra will have no money left if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from the state.

The remark had drawn strong criticism from the political parties which termed his remarks as an “insult” of the people of the state.

What is the matter?

A woman was reportedly refused a house on rent because she was a Marathi.

A Marathi woman named Trupti Devrukhkar had gone with her husband to look for a house in a society. She had to rent a house in a building named Shiv Sadan in Mulund, but the secretary of the society told her that Marathi people are not given houses there.

According to the woman, when the man said so, she started leaving from there but the man came from behind and started shouting and abusing her.

The woman alleged that she started making a video.

“The Marathi people are not getting a place in Maharashtra. If we will not live in Maharashtra then will we live in Gujarat?” she said.