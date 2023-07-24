Monday, July 24, 2023
     
Maharashtra: Amravati ACP shoots himself after killing wife, nephew with revolver in Pune

According to sources, SP Bharat Gaikwad shot his wife Moni and nephew Deepak in Pune before killing himself.

Reported By : Yogendra Tiwari Edited By : India TV News Desk
Pune
Updated on: July 24, 2023 10:01 IST
Amravati SP Bharat Gaikwad
Image Source : INDIA TV Amravati ACP Bharat Gaikwad along with his wife (File photo)

In a shocking incident, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Maharashtra's Amravati district allegedly killed his wife and nephew, before shooting himself with his service revolver. According to sources, 57-year-old ACP Bharat Gaikwad shot his wife Moni (44) and nephew Deepak (35) in Pune. Following this, he also committed suicide.

The incident is said to have occurred at around 3.30 am on Monday. Gaikwad's wife used to live in Pune along with their two children. Gaikwad was posted as ACP in Amaravati and had come home, according to police. Following the incident, the family members informed the police, who rushed all three to Jupiter Hospital. However, they were declared brought dead by the doctor. 

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the matter as the reason behind the incident was yet to be ascertained. The police are also trying to ascertain whether Gaikwad used his licenced revolver or the service revolver. 

More details are awaited...

