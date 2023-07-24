Maharashtra: Amravati ACP shoots himself after killing wife, nephew with revolver in Pune

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Amravati ACP Bharat Gaikwad along with his wife (File photo)

In a shocking incident, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Maharashtra's Amravati district allegedly killed his wife and nephew, before shooting himself with his service revolver. According to sources, 57-year-old ACP Bharat Gaikwad shot his wife Moni (44) and nephew Deepak (35) in Pune. Following this, he also committed suicide.

The incident is said to have occurred at around 3.30 am on Monday. Gaikwad's wife used to live in Pune along with their two children. Gaikwad was posted as ACP in Amaravati and had come home, according to police. Following the incident, the family members informed the police, who rushed all three to Jupiter Hospital. However, they were declared brought dead by the doctor.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the matter as the reason behind the incident was yet to be ascertained. The police are also trying to ascertain whether Gaikwad used his licenced revolver or the service revolver.

More details are awaited...