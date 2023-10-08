Congress MLA Sachin Birla joins BJP ahead of Madhya Pradesh elections

Follow us on Image Source : BJP MADHYA PRADESH/X Congress MLA Sachin Birla joined the BJP in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Congress MLA Sachin Birla on Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled at the end of this year.

The 40-year-old Birla is an MLA from Barwaha constituency in Kharone district. He took the BJP's membership during an event held in the state party office in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Madhya Pradesh party chief VD Sharma.

Interestingly, Birla joined the BJP in October 2021 but did not relinquish his membership of the state legislature. The Congress also did not expel him after he joined the BJP.

The MLA won the Barwaha seat in the 2018 Assembly elections with the support of Gurjar voters and other backward communities.

Meanwhile, Congress national spokesperson Ragini Nayak said that Birla would be 'unhappy' after the results of the assembly elections this year.

"He had almost declared that he would be joining BJP in the year 2021 itself. He pretended to be on Congress' side only to save his MLA membership. If he wants to join with "Nafrat Ki Farman", it's well and good...There is nothing to feel sad about...He would be unhappy once the election results are out," Ragini Nayak told ANI.

The terms of the legislative assemblies in Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh are set to conclude on various dates in January 2024.



