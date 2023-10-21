Madhya Pradesh Elections: BJP releases list of 92 candidates, Kailash Vijayvargiya's son denied ticket

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released the fifth list of 92 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023. Of the total 92 names, 12 are women candidates on the list. This time BJP has given tickets to former minister Maya Singh from Gwalior East and current minister Usha Thakur has been fielded from Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Mhow assembly seat.

BJP has so far announced candidates for 228 out of 230 assembly seats in the state and the party is yet to declare its candidates for the remaining two seats.

Here's the full list of 92 candidates:

The ruling party has given a ticket to Mausam Bisen from Balaghat. Mausam is a daughter of Gauri Shankar Bisen, who was recently made minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Cabinet. Other women candidates who have been given tickets are-- Uma Khatik from Hatta (SC), Pratima Bagri from Raigaon (SC), Radha Singh from Chitrangi (SC), former Rajya Sabha MP Sampatia Uike from Mandla (SC), Kanchan Mukesh Tanve from Khandwa (SC), Chhaya More from Pandhana (ST), Manju Rajendra Dadu from Nepanagar (ST), Archana Chitnis from Burhanpur and Neena Vikram Verma from Dhar.

Pradeep Jaiswal, who rebelled against Congress in 2018 and contested elections as an independent candidate from Waraseoni and has been fielded as a BJP candidate from the Waraseoni Assembly seat.

It is pertinent to mention that the ruling party has denied tickets to around 20 sitting MLAs including OPS Bhadoria, Jabalpur three-time MLA Nandini Maravi, MLA Paras Jain, Yashodhara Raje Scindia and Gaurishankar Bisen. It seems that the party expressed confidence only in old faces.

Kailash Vijayvargiya's son denied ticket

The ticket of Akash, son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, has been denied. Rakesh Shukla has been given the ticket in place of Akash from Indore-3. Devendra Jain will contest from Shivpuri in place of Yashodhara Raje Scindia. Jayant Malaiya has been given a ticket from Damoh and Dharmendra Singh Lodhi has been made the candidate from Jabera.

The party has also given tickets to Narendra Singh Kushwaha from Bhind, Narayan Singh Kushwaha from Gwalior South, Rakesh Giri from Tikamgarh, Prahlad Lodhi from Powai, Abhilash Pandey from Jabalpur North. Vishal Rawat, son of MLA Sulochana Rawat has been fielded from Jobat.

The ruling party has fielded former Congress leader Sachin Birla, who recently joined BJP, has been made candidate from Badwah. The party also has given tickets to some new faces this year. Abhilash Pandey has been fielded from Jabalpur North and Bhagwan Das Sabnani is a candidate from Bhopal South West.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

The election to the 230-member assembly in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to be held on November 17, while the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress had won 114 seats, while the BJP got 109. However, the Congress government fell after many MLAs under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who later became a Union minister, joined the BJP. The BJP returned to power in March 2020 with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister for a fresh term. The BJP's current strength in the assembly is 127.

Also Read: 'Arre chodiye Akhilesh-Vakhilesh ko': Kamal Nath takes a dig at SP chief over seat sharing in MP

Also Read: Why has no President, PM, CM has spent a night in Ujjain during elections? Find out