Vastu Tips: Putting mirrors at THIS place in office can have negative effects

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about placing mirrors in the office cabins today. In a situation where your desk or chair is at a place in your cabin from where you sit and your eyes are directly on the door of the cabin, Acharya Indu Prakash suggests changing the position first as it is not at all right according to vastu shastra.

In such a situation you should either change the direction of your seating and if it is not possible then you should put a mirror in the north direction of your cabin in such a way that you see the image of the door in it. This will not have a negative effect on you even though the door is in front of you.

