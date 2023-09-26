When is Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2023? Know date, history, significance and other details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know date, history, significance and other details of Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2023.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Muslims around the world. It is a celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and is celebrated on the 12th day of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar. This year, Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated on September 27 in Saudi Arabia and on September 28 in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other subcontinent regions.

The exact date of the Prophet Muhammad’s birth is unknown, so the date of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is determined by the sight of the moon at the beginning of Rabi-ul-Awwal. This day is also known as Mawlid or Mawlid al-Nabi in many countries.

The observance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is believed to have originated in the 12th century in Egypt. Over time, it spread throughout the Muslim world and today it is celebrated with great enthusiasm in many countries including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Malaysia.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is a day for Muslims to show their devotion to the Prophet Muhammad through prayer and remembrance. On this day, Muslims gather together in mosques or their homes for special prayers and gatherings. People also decorate their homes with lights and banners bearing images and verses from the Quran.

In addition to prayer and remembrance, Muslims also celebrate this day with feasting, giving charity, singing religious songs, and engaging in other social activities. The celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi also includes the recitation of naats (poems praising Prophet Muhammad).

Eid Milad-un-Nabi holds great importance for Muslims as it marks the birthday of their beloved prophet. For Muslims, this day serves as a reminder to stay devoted to God and to follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad. Muslims view this day as an opportunity to show respect to Prophet Muhammad and his teachings.

As Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2023 draws near, Muslims around the world are preparing for this special day. They are decorating their homes with lights and banners, engaging in special prayers and charity work, and looking forward to a day filled with joy, devotion, and remembrance of Prophet Muhammad. We hope that this year’s Eid Milad-un-Nabi will bring joy and prosperity to all.

