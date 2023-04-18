World Liver Day 2023: These foods help combat fatty liver problems; add them to your diet

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World Liver Day: These foods help combat fatty liver

Foods for fatty liver: In fatty liver disease, fat starts accumulating inside the liver cells. This problem is most commonly seen in people with non-alcoholic fatty liver, i.e., people who do not drink alcohol. There are two reasons behind this: Firstly, due to a poor diet and, secondly, due to gastrointestinal problems, which also include the deterioration of certain metabolic functions. If you are facing such a situation, then including some foods in your diet can help you reduce this problem.

If you suffer from fatty liver problems, eat these foods:

1. Whole grains

Consumption of whole grains is beneficial in many ways for the problem of fatty liver. It is rich in fibre, which helps in the growth of liver cells. Apart from this, it accelerates the functioning of the liver and helps in reducing metabolic disturbances. Also, it prevents the accumulation of fat in the liver. So eat whole grains in fatty liver.

2. Avocados

Consuming avocado can help with liver detox. It accelerates the work of liver cells and promotes certain digestive enzymes. Apart from this, its antioxidants, along with melting fat, attach themselves to its particles and help to flush it out through water.

3. Legumes

Eating legumes such as beans, chickpeas and kidney beans can help reduce the problem of fatty liver. These legumes do not contain saturated fat and are a source of fibre, which is helpful in boosting and improving liver function.

4. Sunflower seeds

Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that may protect the liver from damage. When you consume sunflower seeds, they speed up the fat metabolism in your body and help in digesting fat. Also, it prevents the accumulation of fat in the liver. So, include these foods in your diet to keep your liver healthy.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice).

Also read: Heat Rashes and Sunburns: Ayurvedic remedies to combat heatwave as temperature soars

Also read: World Parkinson's Month: Poor mental health leads to parkinson, Arvind Otta shares causes and prevention

Latest Health News