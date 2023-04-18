Heat Rashes and Sunburns: Ayurvedic remedies to combat heatwave as temperature soars

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ayurvedic Remedies for Heat Rashes and Sunburns

With rising temperatures, the warning of a heatwave in many cities has left everyone worried. Going out in the sun for even an hour has its negative effects like heat rash and sunburns. Too much exposure to the sun even makes the heat rashes burn and become painful if not treated immediately. While there can be many ointments and ways to soothe a rash, natural Ayurvedic ways are the best.

Ayurveda has the ability to treat prickly heat and soothe the skin instantly with remedies present in your kitchen. Here are 5 ways in which you can protect yourself from heat rashes and sunburns.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera has been proven to be good for skin and hair. While it is a nourishing agent when used in skincare, it is also very beneficial in summer as it keeps the body cool. It also heals any heat rashes and sunburns that are caused due to long exposure to the sun.

Multani Mitti

Multani mitti contains analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe the skin instantly from a heat rash. It is also easy to apply. Make a mixture of ½ tbsp of multani mitti with water to form a paste and apply it to the affected part.

Peppermint Oil

Peppermint Oil treats burning sensations and soothes the heat rash. It can be applied as a cream, oil, spray or cream to the affected area.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is proven to soothe the skin in case of sunburn or heat rash. It balances out the symptoms of a heat rash with its skin-soothing and antibacterial properties.

Cucumber Juice

Fresh cucumber juice is very helpful to soothe the skin in summer. In fact, experts suggest freezing a cucumber and applying it on your skin in summer to keep it hydrated and cool.

The main causes of heat rashes are hyperhidrosis which means excessive sweating, hot climate, excessive physical activity, tight clothes and prolonged bed rest. Make sure you stay hydrated and cool in summer in order to avoid this situation.

Latest Health News