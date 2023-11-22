Stomach Cancer Awareness Month 2023: How to recognize warning signs of gastric cancer

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know how to recognize warning signs of gastric cancer.

Gastric/stomach cancer is the 4th most common cancer in India and the 3rd most common cancer in men. Unfortunately, more than 50 per cent of patients with gastric cancer are diagnosed in advanced stages when curative intent surgery is not possible, hence according to Dr Shikhar Kumar, Consultant Medical Oncologist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad it is very important to stay aware and notice any early warning symptoms/signs of this life-threatening disease.

Gastric cancer usually occurs in the 5th or 6th decade of life. In this age, any unexplained weight loss due to reduced appetite, or early satiety should trigger suspicion of a gastric problem and should be evaluated further. Persistent abdominal pain that is not relieved with over-the-counter medicines or antacids can also be an indicator of this malignancy. The pain is usually vague, located in the epigastric region (above the navel in the centre) and gets gradually worse as the disease progresses.

If the cancer occurs at the junction of the food pipe(oesophagus) and the stomach, it can cause difficulty in swallowing solid foods. Sometimes, the cancer occurs at the junction between the stomach and the duodenum (small intestine), called the pylorus. This can result in gastric outlet obstruction, which manifests as postprandial (post meals) vomiting. Malignant ulcers can also bleed, if this occurs over a long period of time, the patient can develop signs and symptoms of iron deficiency anemia (low hemoglobin/fatigue etc). However, if a major bleed occurs, the patient can develop either hematemesis (blood in vomit) or Malena (black-coloured/tarry stools).

If the cancer spreads beyond the stomach, it can involve the peritoneum (inner lining of the abdominal cavity) or the liver. The patient can develop ascites (water-filled abdominal cavity), which results in a bloated, tense abdomen. If the liver is involved and enlarged, a swelling can be felt under the right ribcage which indicates the same.

