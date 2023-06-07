Nature’s Gift: THIS leaf holds potential as anaemia treatment

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Nature’s Gift: THIS leaf can cure anaemia

Curry leaves, which function as an herb, are commonly known as sweet neem. It aids in the treatment of numerous disorders. In our kitchen, we use it as a spice. Its consumption lowers the possibility of falling ill. Let's look at how curry leaves are beneficial for anaemia.

Benefits of curry leaves:

1. Curing anaemia

Consuming curry leaves cures the problem of anaemia. Along with having anti-anaemia properties, high amounts of calcium, iron, and zinc are also found in it, which helps fight anaemia.

2. Yellowness on the skin

Curry leaves help remove many skin problems. Curry leaves are beneficial for problems like yellowing of the skin. The nutrients present in it reduce the amount of oil on your skin and make it pimple-free.

3. Iron deficiency

The folic acid in the leaves helps your body process iron better than ever before. So, if you want to improve the iron levels in your body, you have to eat a lot of curry leaves on a regular basis.

4. Ulcer problem

Curry leaves can also be used for mouth ulcers. You have to mix curry leaf powder with honey and apply it to the mouth ulcer. Within 2–3 days, you will get rid of this type of problem.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice)

