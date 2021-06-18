International Yoga Day 2021: Redefining yoga with mind training through meditation

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK International Yoga Day 2021: Redefining yoga with mind capability upliftment through meditation

The last two years have been extremely challenging for both our mental and physical health. And like we say, ‘Prevention is Better than Cure’, hence, it is important that we reflect on our lifestyle patterns. It is high time that we focus on the importance of prevention in the strongest possible way. For a longer and healthier lifestyle, one must focus on the health of both the mind and body. The best way of doing so is with the help of Yoga and meditation. Yoga does not include heavy cardio and hence has a very subtle but strong and long-term effect on both your internal and external body environment. While Yoga helps in providing calmness to the mind and body, meditation helps in unblocking the 7 chakras and balances the future energies in your life.

Hence mind training or capability upliftment can be achieved with an amalgamation of yoga and meditation practices. The key is to practice it daily and adapt to healthy practices in our lives.

Yoga and Meditation: The Mantra for Mind Training and Potential Upliftment

Yoga Asanas are primarily used to lubricate the muscles, joints, ligaments, and other body components. This aids in the improvement of circulation and flexibility. They also benefit internal body health since different asanas target distinct internal body regions. So, if you have a health problem, you may seek a suitable asana to practice assisting you to manage it.

On the other hand, anxiety, pain, and sadness can all be alleviated by meditation. Meditation is about as helpful as an antidepressant in treating depression. Furthermore, meditation along with Yoga helps in regulating your chakras that are energy centers of your body that assist you in living a healthy and peaceful existence by empowering your body, mind, and soul.

What Are the Different Chakras?

The 7 primary chakras are:

Root Chakra- the base of the spine- red Sacral Chakra-just below the navel-orange Solar Plexus Chakra-stomach area- yellow Heart chakra-center of the chest-green Throat Chakra- the base of the throat- blue Third eye Chakra- forehead- indigo Crown Chakra- top of the head- violet

If any of your 7 chakras are blocked or if they spin too swiftly or slowly, you will experience health issues. Hence it is essential to maintain optimum chakra movement.

How Does Meditation Help in Balancing the Chakras?

Root Chakra: You may communicate with your soul through prayers and meditation. By redirecting hyperactive energy to other energy centers in your body, voluntary activity and acts of compassion and generosity can help to balance the root chakra.

Sacral Chakra: Your sacral chakra may be energized by being creative, making love to your spouse, and eating nutritious foods.

Solar Plexus Chakra: To balance your Solar Plexus Chakra, the key is to not compare yourself to others. Refrain from interfering in other people's lives, and showering love, compassion, and kindness on those around you.

Heart Chakra: The best way to balance your heart chakra is by taking a hot water bath, massage, or practicing meditation.

Throat Chakra: The simple rule to balance this chakra is to ‘Think Before You Speak’.

Third eye Chakra: To balance this chakra the simplest way is to make a connection between your body and the ground. To feel the sand between your toes, go to the beach or a garden.

Crown Chakra: Crown chakra does not need to be balanced.

Which Yoga Asanas Promote Good Mind and Body Health

Dhanurasana: It stretches every muscle in your body. Additionally, promoting weight loss while also improving digestion and blood circulation. It helps to make the back more flexible.

Naukasana: This is a beginner's asana. This asana promotes digestion and decreases belly fat by stretching the abdominal muscles. It's a good asana to work on improving the effectiveness of your abdominal muscles.

Vakrasana: Vakrasana improves digestion by controlling digestive fluids, making the body flexible, and reduces belly fat.

Kakasana: Kakasana is the ideal alternative for anybody who wishes to increase their focus capacity, eliminate sluggishness, and improve mental and physical equilibrium. This is because it stretches the muscles of the arms, wrists, and forearms helping them to relax. The body and mind feel lighter as a result of the posture. It pulls the dispersed thoughts together. It is tough to master and requires a great deal of practice.

Bhujangasana: It is known as a curvature corrector and helps to keep the spine flexible. The deep back muscles, spine, and nerves are massaged by the asana's curve shape. It's an excellent asana for those who have lower back arthritis or discomfort. Stretching the uterus and ovaries reduces menstruation difficulties. It relieves stress by stimulating the adrenal glands and the kidneys.

(This article is attributed to Mr Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Founder, NumroVani)

