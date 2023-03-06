Influenza A subtype H3N2 Virus: Know symptoms, precautions, dos and don'ts

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK H3N2 influenza: Symptoms, precautions, dos, and don'ts

The Influenza A subtype H3N2 virus, sometimes referred to as the "Hong Kong flu," is a kind of influenza virus that can harm a person's respiratory system. The influenza virus comes in four different subtypes: A, B, C, and D. Yet, only influenza A and B are to blame for the yearly seasonal epidemics of respiratory illnesses. H3N2 is a subtype of influenza A.

There has been a sharp increase in H3N2 influenza infections in New Delhi, where patients are showing signs of a prolonged illness and coughing. The increase in cases is due to the state's high H3N2 influenza prevalence. The shift from very cold to mild weather is also said to havean impact on the occurrence of flu symptoms among people.

Symptoms of H3N2 influenza virus

Fever, coughing, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body pains, headaches, chills, and exhaustion are all signs of H3N2 influenza. Moreover, patients may occasionally have nausea and diarrhoea. Most people only suffer the symptoms for a week, however, other people may have them for longer.

Treatment of H3N2 influenza virus

Rest, drinking lots of fluids, and using over-the-counter painkillers like acetaminophen or ibuprofen to lower fever are all part of the H3N2 influenza treatment regimen. If a patient has severe symptoms or is at a high risk, a doctor may additionally recommend antiviral drugs such as oseltamivir and zanamivir.

Do’s

It is essential to take some precautions to prevent H3N2 influenza, including being vaccinated each year, frequently washing hands with soap and water, avoiding contact with sick individuals, covering the mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing.

Don'ts

The infectious H3N2 influenza can be transmitted from one person to another by droplets released when coughing, sneezing, or talking by an infected individual. One should avoid handshakes, spitting in public, taking medicine without consulting the doctors, eating together, and sitting close to one another should be avoided. It can also spread if someone touches their mouth or nose after contacting a surface that has the virus on it.

Pregnant women, young children, elderly individuals, and persons with underlying medical issues are at a higher risk of flu-related complications.

