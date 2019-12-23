Bigg Boss 13 December 23 live updates: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill come closer

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 is getting interesting day by day and as the show is inching towards its finale the equation between the contestants in the house is changing every second. In the promo for today's episode, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's bond was seen getting the stronger. The two are slowly becoming more than just friends and its visible to the world. Mastermind Vikas Gupta was seen telling Shefali that Sidharth and Shehnaaz are madly in love. This week's Weekend Ka Waar episodes were fun episodes and have set the tone for this week in the house. Catch all the live updates here.