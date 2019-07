Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bollywood Bhai: Akshay Kumar seen performing stunts for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi and more

Bollywood Bhai brings back the latest Bollywood news. Akshay Kumar will be seen performing deadly stunts in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. He was seen performing the stunt by hanging down from the helicopter. Taimur Ali Khan went for a play date with Rannvijay Singh's daughter, Kainat in London. Disha Patani performs the squat in the most appropriate manner, shares her workout routine video. Watch the video to get the latest gossips from the Bollywood town.