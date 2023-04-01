OTT platform PrimePlay announces new web series titled ‘Nadaan’

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE PrimePlay announces new web series titled ‘Nadaan’

With its wide range of content offerings, PrimePlay is racing ahead as the fastest-growing OTT platform. The platform offers content across genres and has been raking in the audience's love. Indian OTT marketing is experiencing an unprecedented boom, and PrimePlay is streaming a healthy contribution to the exploding OTT market. As new content keeps dropping on the OTT with every minute, in the last year, the usage of OTT platforms has increased to a whopping 204 billion minutes, from its original standing of 181 billion minutes in the pre-pandemic era.

A report by PwC’s Media and Entertainment Outlook states that India’s OTT market is poised to become the 6th largest market in the world by 2024. Realizing its responsibility in regard to its contribution to the Indian OTT industry, PrimePlay supplies a steady dose of content to realize this dream. The platform will soon release a new web series titled ‘Nadaan’ and other original web series with two new episodes dropping every week.

Image Source : FILE IMAGEPrimePlay announces new web series titled ‘Nadaan’

PrimePlay was launched by WebWorld Multimedia LLP and founded by Mr. Swapnil Kshirsagar (CEO/Director), Mr. Gopal Singh (Managing Director) and Mr. Abdul Ansari (IT Director). It houses original IPs like ‘Pehredaar’, ‘Paglet’, and ‘Juaa’ that have been at the forefront of audience appreciation. With the ongoing 5G expansion in the country, PrimePlay aims to ramp up its content delivery to hardware devices for both Android and iOS users. The platform also will be getting into the website space to stream the content from its slate.

PrimePlay aims to deliver specially curated content to the last-mile towns of India. If you have the Internet, be rest assured PrimePlay will deliver fresh and unique content to satiate your taste buds.

