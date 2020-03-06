Taapsee Pannu’s prep for Rashami Rocket inspires students in Haridwar, school names gym after her

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taapsee Pannu’s prep for Rashami Rocket inspires students in Haridwar

Taapsee Pannu is ruling the hearts of the people these days with her performance in the just-released film Thappad. The actress is known to bring life to powerful women characters on the big screen. In her next film Rashami Rocket as well, Taapsee is all set to bring out the strong side of a woman as she plays an athlete. Currently, the actress is preparing for her role while shooting for another film Haseen Dilruba in Haridwar.

According to the reports in Mumbai Mirror, Taapsee is working hard for her role as the Gujarat athlete Rashmi in the film who is fondly called Rashmi Rocket by her village given her speed. The report stated that looking at how hard Taapsee has been working out for the film, the Haridwar school has decided to rename the gym after her name. Director Akarsh Khurana told the tabloid, “The students were so inspired by Taapsee that the school named their gym after her. She trains for two hours every day for better stamina and the body language of an athlete.”

This is not the first time that Taapsee Pannu will be playing the role of an athlete on the big screen. She has played the role in films like Saand Ki Aankh and Soorma before. However, Akarsh claimed, “The sport forms the backdrop of the film, while the story narrates an athlete’s journey from anonymity to fame and how she gets caught up in the politics and corruption of the sports system along the way.” He added, “We’ll be shooting in three chunks. After Kutch, we head to Delhi in May and Dehradun and Mussoorie in June. Rann of Kutch is also an important part of our schedule. In fact, the first schedule starts with a song, which is set in the Rann Utsav.”

The makers of the film have already released the motion poster of the film. Talking about the role, Taapsee has earlier said, “Funnily, I have been made to run in almost every film I’ve done in every other genre. But this time, it’s going to be an out-and-out athlete’s tale. What excited me the most was the human drama that unfolds in her life, which makes it much more than a regular story of an athlete.”

