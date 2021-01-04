Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANATEAM Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad joined in by Japanese DOP Tetsuo Nagata

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday shared an update related to her upcoming film, Dhaakad. She revealed that the makers of the film have roped in Japanese DOP Tetsuo Nagata an award-winning Japanese cinematographer based in France. The Manikarnika actor shared the information about her latest film through a tweet which also included some of her pictures with the 'Dhaakad' team from their New Year brunch party.

She tweeted, "For #Dhaakad we have legendary french director of photography Tetsuo Nagata , his academy award winning work like La Vie en Rose has been an inspiration for whole world. Along with highly acclaimed international action crew @RazyGhai hoping to make world class spy triller."

For #Dhaakad we have legendary french director of photography Tetsuo Nagata , his academy award winning work like La Vie en Rose has been an inspiration for whole world. Along with highly acclaimed international action crew @RazyGhai hoping to make world class spy triller 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zSA0wBSMck — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 4, 2021

On this New Year, Kangana also hosted a brunch for the team of Dhaakad. She thanked the whole team for working tirelessly even through the holiday season. She took to her social media platforms and shared pictures and videos from the get-together.

"Cheers to our Dhaakad team and our Chief.... our director Razy Ghai he is India’s top advert film maker, it’s his first film but so privileged to work with him, he is amazing," one of her tweets read.

Hosting a small brunch for my #Dhaakad team, whole team is working tirelessly even through holiday season. Feels so good to be back home ❤️

P.S looking at you 2021 be good 🌹 pic.twitter.com/8LEftbzkAz — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 1, 2021

Cheers to our Dhaakad team and our Chief.... our director Razy Ghai he is India’s top advert film maker, it’s his first film but so privileged to work with him, he is amazing 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9EzviifT9p — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 1, 2021

Recently, Arjun Rampal joined in the team of Dhaakad and will now be seen sharing screen space with Kangana. Arjun was excited for the film and in an interview with PTI said, "I am excited about it, it is a fantastic script. I signed this a while ago… Right now, I am going through training process for the movie. It is important for one to rehearse and work towards what is required."

The high octane drama, Dhaakad is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, and produced by Sohail Maklai Productions and Asylum Films. The makers had unveiled the teaser of the movie in 2019.