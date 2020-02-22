Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to Donald Trump's tweet on Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Earlier, Donald Trump tweeted on Ayushmann's film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

A day after Donald Trump lauded the Bollywood gay rom-com "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", the film's lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana said that it was great to see a reaction from the US President. Ayushmann's reply to Trump's tweet was one filled with hope.

He said: "It was great to see a reaction from US President Donald Trump. I certainly hope and wish that this comment is President Trump's gesture of outreach towards the LGBTQ community and that he will persistently and constantly work towards upholding LGBTQ rights in his country."

Trump's reaction came after a tweet by human rights campaigner and LGBTQ+ activist Peter Tatchell, who showered praises on Ayushmann Khurrana starrer.

"A new #Bollywood rom-com featuring a gay romance is hoping to win over older people, following the decriminalisation of homosexuality. Hurrah!" tweeted @PeterTatchell.

To this, @realDonaldTrump tweeted: "Great!"

Donald Trump just retweeted me. Shock horror! I tweeted a @PinkNews article about a new gay Bollywood movie & he retweeted it. I loathe Trump & tweet against his anti-LGBT+ policies, climate destruction denial, misogyny & collusion with the far right. SEE https://t.co/DURh4KNnmi — Peter Tatchell (@PeterTatchell) February 21, 2020

"Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" also stars Jitendra Kumar, along with Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. The film is written and directed by debutant Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Aanand L Rai.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which opened to rave reviews earned Rs 9.55 crore on day 1. The film has been banned in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which homes a sizeable South Asian community.

