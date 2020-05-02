Alia Bhatt fans come to her rescue after trolls mock her for using phone at Rishi Kapoor's funeral

Trolls mock Alia Bhatt for using phone at Rishi Kapoor's funeral

Alia Bhatt, who was present at veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's funeral on Thursday, was trolled by a few for using phone while the last rites were being performed. This irked her fans who took to social media to defend her and slam the trolls for mocking her at such a sensitive time. In the photos which went viral across social media, Alia can be seen standing besides grieving Neetu Kapoor, Rishi's wife, as she holds a phone. Soon after the trolling began, Alia's fans argued with proof that the actress was actually on a video call with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima couldn't attend her father's funeral due to the nationwide lockdown. Riddhima, who stays with her husband in Delhi was travelling at the time of her father's death. After she couldn't secure a permission to fly, she got a movement pass from Delhi Police to travel 1400 kms from the National Capital to Mumbai.

Hence, Riddhima was on a video call to have one last glimpse of her late father. Alia can be seen sobbing while holding the phone.

A fan wrote, “#AliaBhatt was not using phone. She was on Video call with #RishiKapoor ji daughter coz she could not reach due to lockdown. (Nothing more worst than this) At least leave them this day alone. Only trolling and mocking people know without clearing facts. Heartless creatures.”

#AliaBhatt was not using phone😤

She was on Video call with #RishiKapoor ji daughter coz she could not reach due to lockdown. (Nothing more worst than this)

At least leave them this day alone.

Only trolling and mocking people know without clearing facts.

Heartless creatures. pic.twitter.com/DFIzr6PKuA — ✨ (@NidhiiTweets_) April 30, 2020

Actor Ashish Chaudhary also came out in defence of Alia and praised her for showing compassion. “Holding up a phone camera for a daughter who couldn’t be there to bid goodbye to her beloved Dad is beautifully human,” he wrote in a tweet.

Holding up a phone camera for a daughter who couldn’t be there to bid goodbye to her beloved Dad is beautifully human.@aliaa08 #RiddhimaKapoorSahni ❤️ — Ashish Chowdhry (@AshishChowdhry) April 30, 2020

"Enough is enough guys..here is the proof of why alia was using the phone..watch the phone in the hands of Rima jain ji who is sitting on the floor video calling riddhima..watch it’s backcover(magenta)same as the phone Alia was holding later stop this now #RishiKapoor," wrote another Twitter user along with a video clip.

#AliaBhatt

Enough is enough guys..here is the proof of why alia was using the phone..watch the phone in the hands of Rima jain ji who is sitting on the floor videocalling riddhima..watch it’s backcover(magenta)same as the phone Alia was holding later stop this now #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/Ax36EVxo8B — Vishy (@vishy_united) April 30, 2020

Alia is reportedly dating Ranbir Kapoor. On Thursday night, mourning the actor's demise, Alia shared a poignant eulogy on social media. “What can I say. About this beautiful man... who brought soo much love and goodness into my life. Today, everyone speaks of the legend that is Rishi Kapoor... and though I’ve known him like that all my life... for the past two years I’ve known him as a friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller, an extremely passionate tweeter and a father! In these past two years the love I have received from him is like a warm hug that I will always cherish! I thank the universe for giving me this opportunity to know him... today probably most of us can say he is like family - because that’s how he made you feel! Love you, Rishi Uncle! Will miss you forever! Thank you for being you,” Alia wrote.

