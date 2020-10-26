Akshay Kumar releases video game FAU-G’s teaser

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar Fau-G teaser

Actor Akshay Kumar launched a teaser of video game FAU-G on social media on the special occasion of Dussehra. He took to his Instagram and Twitter handles to share the video. Captioning his post, he wrote, “Today we celebrate the victory of good over evil, and what better day to celebrate our Fearless and United Guards, our FAU-G! On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, presenting the #FAUG teaser.”

Akshay Kumar made the announcement about the launch of the multi-player game titled 'FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards' in September to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' movement.

Taking to his facebook account, he had said, "Supporting PM @narendramodi's AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game, Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG."

FAU-G is based on real scenarios encountered by the Indian security forces to deal with both domestic and foreign threats and it will be available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

The game aims to provide an Indian alternative to PUBG Mobile that has been recently banned in India along with 117 more apps from China over national security concerns on an order by the Ministry of Information and Technology (MeitY).

In June, 59 apps were banned, including TikTok, and another 47 apps were suspended in July.

Meanwhile, talking about Akshay Kumar, he will be next seen in his upcoming film Laxmmi Bom which is a Hindi remake of a Tamil film Kanchana. The film is scheduled to release on 9th November near Diwali on OTT Platform Disney+ Hotstar.

With inputs from IANS.

