Ajmer 92 trailer OUT: A gut-wrenching tale of 250 girls exploited, blackmailed by powerful men

The much-awaited trailer of Ajmer 92 was released on Monday by its makers. The film is already in the news ever since its first teaser was unveiled a few days ago. The film talks about the story of nearly 250 girls from Rajasthan's Ajmer, who were allegedly raped, sexually exploited and blackmailed by the powerful and influential men of the town between 1987 and 1992.

The description of the video on YouTube reads, ''The gripping trailer encapsulates the suicides of several minor girls who are raped, leading to widespread panic and hysteria. The story revolves around how grief-stricken girls are blackmailed by powerful men. Ajmer-92' aspires to ignite a sense of empowerment within women, encouraging them to break their silence and bravely speak out against any form of atrocity.''

Watch the trailer:

The trailer opens up when a man along with his wife gives a photo to a journalist to find out whether the girl has been raped or not. The trailer also showcases how police department and government officials tried to suppress the news. However, such incidents increase in the town and become a hot topic among people and bureaucrats. The journalist tries to publish such incidents in the paper for the awakening of the people. Then a police officer somehow agrees to help the journalist

About Ajmer 92

Directed by Pushpendra Singh, the film features Manoj Joshi, Karan Verma, Sumit Singh, Brijendra Kala, and Zarina Wahab in important roles.

